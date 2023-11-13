Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Houston County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
