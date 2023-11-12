How to Watch UAB vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maryland Terrapins (1-1) go up against the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
UAB vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN2
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- UAB had an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
- The Terrapins ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.
- Last year, the Blazers averaged 17.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).
- When UAB put up more than 63.5 points last season, it went 23-7.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB posted 83.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (78.3).
- The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- UAB sunk 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 36.7% in road games.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|L 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|L 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
