The Maryland Terrapins (1-1) go up against the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

UAB vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN2

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • UAB had an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.
  • The Terrapins ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.
  • Last year, the Blazers averaged 17.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).
  • When UAB put up more than 63.5 points last season, it went 23-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAB posted 83.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (78.3).
  • The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
  • UAB sunk 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 36.7% in road games.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bradley L 73-71 Bartow Arena
11/10/2023 Clemson L 77-76 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/12/2023 Maryland - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/16/2023 Alcorn State - Bartow Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

