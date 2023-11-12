The Maryland Terrapins (1-1) go up against the UAB Blazers (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It starts at 12:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

UAB vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Terrapins allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

UAB had an 18-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Terrapins ranked 229th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.

Last year, the Blazers averaged 17.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Terrapins allowed (63.5).

When UAB put up more than 63.5 points last season, it went 23-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB posted 83.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (78.3).

The Blazers surrendered 65.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

UAB sunk 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% in home games and 36.7% in road games.

UAB Upcoming Schedule