Titans vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) take a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.
Before the Buccaneers play the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Titans vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|1
|39.5
|-115
|-105
Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have played three games this season that ended with a combined score over 39.5 points.
- Tennessee's matchups this season have a 40.6-point average over/under, 1.1 more points than this game's total.
- The Titans have covered the spread four times over eight games with a set spread.
- The Titans have been underdogs in seven games this season and won three (42.9%) of those contests.
- This season, Tennessee has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The average point total in Tampa Bay's games this year is 41.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a matchup five times this season (5-3-0).
- The Buccaneers have been moneyline favorites only twice before this year and they split the two games.
- Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Buccaneers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Buccaneers
|19.8
|23
|20.9
|15
|41.8
|3
|8
|Titans
|18.5
|28
|20
|9
|40.6
|3
|8
Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
Titans
- Tennessee has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its last three games.
- In the Titans' past three games, they have gone over the total once.
- The Buccaneers have a negative point differential on the season (-9 total points, -1.1 per game), as do the Titans (-12 total points, -1.5 per game).
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread twice, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three contests.
- In Tampa Bay's past three games, it has hit the over once.
- The Buccaneers have been outscored by nine points this season (1.1 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by only 12 points (1.5 per game).
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.6
|41.1
|40
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|22.3
|21.5
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|3-1
|0-3
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.8
|41.4
|42.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|22.5
|23.8
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
