On Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are favored by just 1 point as they attempt to stop a four-game slide in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5). The contest's over/under is listed at 38.5.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Buccaneers can be seen below before you bet on their matchup against Titans. Before the Titans square off against the Buccaneers, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tampa Bay Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Buccaneers (-1) 38.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buccaneers (-1.5) 38.5 -112 -104 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Tennessee vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS

Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights

Tennessee has four wins in eight contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1-point underdogs or more, the Titans are 4-3.

Two Tennessee games (of eight) have gone over the point total this season.

So far this season, Tampa Bay has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

The Buccaneers have won once ATS (1-1) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.

Tampa Bay has gone over in two of eight games with a set total (25%).

