The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) take a four-game losing streak into a matchup with the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

This year the Titans put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.9).

The Titans average 70.3 fewer yards per game (302) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (372.3).

This year Tennessee runs for 21.6 more yards per game (114.5) than Tampa Bay allows (92.9).

The Titans have nine giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 15 takeaways.

Titans Away Performance

The Titans score 12.5 points per game away from home (six less than their overall average), and concede 21.5 away from home (1.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Titans accumulate 266.8 yards per game and concede 361.8. That's less than they gain overall (302), but more than they allow (337.8).

In road games, Tennessee racks up 185.8 passing yards per game and gives up 235.3. That's less than it gains overall (187.5), and more than it allows (223).

The Titans rack up 81 rushing yards per game on the road (33.5 less than their overall average), and concede 126.5 on the road (11.7 more than overall).

The Titans convert 24.5% of third downs away from home (7.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 50% on the road (10.2% higher than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh L 20-16 Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.