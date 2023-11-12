There is no shortage of excitement on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including FC Lorient playing Clermont Foot 63.

Info on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 play is available for you.

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient makes the trip to face Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch FC Metz vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes is on the road to take on FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Lille OSC vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC makes the trip to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Stade Rennes vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon is on the road to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch RC Lens vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille is on the road to play RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

