How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) play the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Jacksonville State vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks scored an average of 62.5 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Jacksonville State had a 16-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulldogs put up 13.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (57.9).
- Mississippi State had a 20-6 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 78-49
|Neville Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|L 73-58
|Burns Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Alabama Huntsville
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Life (GA)
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.