Desmond Bane and Paul George are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Clippers play at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (opening tip at 3:30 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSE

BSSC and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Sunday's prop bet for Bane is 25.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Bane has dished out 4.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Bane has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -154)

Sunday's points prop for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 21.5. That is 6.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -156)

George has racked up 27.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 5.8 points more than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.8 less rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

George has hit 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

The 23.0 points Kawhi Leonard scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday (22.5).

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

Leonard has averaged 5.0 assists this season, 2.5 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He has hit 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

