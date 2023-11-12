The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) on November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, two% lower than the 45.8% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.

Memphis has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

The Clippers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 16th.

The Grizzlies' 109 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are averaging fewer points at home (108.2 per game) than away (110). And they are giving up more at home (115.8) than away (115.3).

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 22 assists per game, five less than on the road (27).

Grizzlies Injuries