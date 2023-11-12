How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-5) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (1-8) on November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Clippers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies are shooting 43.8% from the field, two% lower than the 45.8% the Clippers' opponents have shot this season.
- Memphis has put together a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 16th.
- The Grizzlies' 109 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 112.6 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 0-2 record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Grizzlies are averaging fewer points at home (108.2 per game) than away (110). And they are giving up more at home (115.8) than away (115.3).
- Memphis is allowing more points at home (115.8 per game) than on the road (115.3).
- At home the Grizzlies are averaging 22 assists per game, five less than on the road (27).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Xavier Tillman
|Questionable
|Knee
|Derrick Rose
|Out
|Knee
