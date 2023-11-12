Sunday's contest that pits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) against the Auburn Tigers (2-0) at Jersey Mike's Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-55 in favor of Rutgers, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Tigers' last outing on Thursday ended in a 60-54 win over Louisiana.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 1

Big Ten Network Overflow 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Rutgers 65, Auburn 55

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +23 scoring differential last season, putting up 66.6 points per game (145th in college basketball) and giving up 65.9 (222nd in college basketball).

In SEC action, Auburn averaged 7.2 fewer points (59.4) than overall (66.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Tigers averaged 14.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (56.4).

Auburn conceded fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (75.0) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.