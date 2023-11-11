Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Northwestern matchup in this article.
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Northwestern has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this year.
Wisconsin & Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Northwestern
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.