As we enter Week 11 of the college football season, which team is on top of the UAC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

UAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Austin Peay

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 33-30 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-3 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th

8th Last Game: W 27-14 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Southern Utah

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-3

4-5 | 5-3 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 20th

20th Last Game: W 35-6 vs Lincoln (CA)

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tarleton State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

7-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 22nd

22nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 59-17 vs SFA

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Abilene Christian

@ Abilene Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 33-30 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Central Arkansas

@ Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. SFA

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 59-17 vs Tarleton State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 24-7 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-7 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 27-14 vs Central Arkansas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

9. Utah Tech

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-7 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 24-7 vs Abilene Christian

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

