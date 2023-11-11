The UAB Blazers (3-6) and Navy Midshipmen (3-5) will face each other in a clash of AAC rivals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UAB vs. Navy?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Navy 30, UAB 29

Navy 30, UAB 29 UAB has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Blazers have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This season, Navy has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Midshipmen have not won as an underdog of +110 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Blazers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Navy (+2.5)



Navy (+2.5) In nine UAB games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Blazers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Navy has two wins versus the spread in seven games this year.

This year, the Midshipmen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Eight of UAB's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

This season, Navy has played only one game with a combined score higher than 53.5 points.

UAB averages 30.8 points per game against Navy's 18.3, amounting to 4.4 points under the game's over/under of 53.5.

Splits Tables

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 60.2 59.3 61.3 Implied Total AVG 36.9 33.8 40.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

Navy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 49.7 46.5 Implied Total AVG 28.6 28.3 28.8 ATS Record 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

