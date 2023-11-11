How to Watch South Alabama vs. Buffalo on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Buffalo Bulls (0-1) take on the South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alumni Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Alabama vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- Texas State vs Miami (OH) (11:00 AM ET | November 11)
- Arkansas State vs Bowling Green (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Georgia Southern vs Eastern Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- UL Monroe vs Central Michigan (12:00 PM ET | November 11)
- Georgia State vs Western Michigan (1:00 PM ET | November 11)
South Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Jaguars had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 45.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents knocked down.
- In games South Alabama shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.
- The Jaguars were the 270th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulls ranked 35th.
- Last year, the Jaguars put up 70.9 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.7 the Bulls allowed.
- South Alabama had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- South Alabama posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.2 points per contest.
- The Jaguars surrendered 59.1 points per game last season at home, which was 12.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
- At home, South Alabama drained 0.4 more threes per game (7.9) than away from home (7.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (33.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mobile
|L 83-74
|Mitchell Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Buffalo
|-
|Alumni Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.