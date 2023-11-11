The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (5-4) will battle in a clash of Sun Belt foes at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 35, Arkansas State 21

South Alabama 35, Arkansas State 21 South Alabama has compiled a 2-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Jaguars have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Arkansas State has won four of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +400 or more on the moneyline.

The Jaguars have an 84.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-13.5)



South Alabama (-13.5) In nine South Alabama games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in three chances).

In Arkansas State's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Red Wolves are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 13.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) This season, three of South Alabama's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 55.5 points.

In the Arkansas State's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 55.5 points per game, matching the point total of 55.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.6 53.3 48.5 Implied Total AVG 31.1 35.5 27.6 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 53.9 55.3 Implied Total AVG 34 33.8 34.3 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 1-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

