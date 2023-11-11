SoCon foes match up when the Mercer Bears (7-3) and the Samford Bulldogs (5-4) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Five Star Stadium.

Mercer is putting up 27.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 52nd in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 45th, allowing 24.2 points per contest. From an offensive standpoint, Samford is putting up 30.1 points per game (33rd-ranked). It ranks 47th in the FCS on defense (24.7 points surrendered per game).

We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Samford vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Samford vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Samford Mercer 433.2 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (50th) 354.4 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.3 (78th) 131.0 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.4 (68th) 302.2 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.5 (71st) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has recored 2,641 passing yards, or 293.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.6% of his passes and has recorded 15 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jay Stanton, has carried the ball 116 times for 680 yards (75.6 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has piled up 248 yards (on 68 attempts) with four touchdowns.

Chandler Smith paces his squad with 739 receiving yards on 61 receptions with three touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 35 passes and compiled 455 receiving yards (50.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

DJ Rias' 15 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 281 yards.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,941 yards, completing 66.5% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 224 yards (22.4 ypg) on 92 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has racked up 558 rushing yards on 114 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 119 yards (11.9 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 53 receptions for 1,009 yards (100.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 41 passes while averaging 46.1 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercer or Samford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.