The Mercer Bears are expected to win their matchup against the Samford Bulldogs at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Samford vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-9.3) 49.3 Mercer 29, Samford 20

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0-0 ATS this year.

The Bulldogs' three games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight of Bears games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 27.2 24.2 31.8 16 25.6 34.2 Samford 30.1 24.7 38.6 24.6 19.5 24.8

