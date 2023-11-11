Can we count on Ryan O'Reilly lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • O'Reilly has scored in four of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated four goals and one assist.
  • O'Reilly averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 4 3 1 18:39 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 20:23 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 23:03 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:10 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:02 Home L 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.