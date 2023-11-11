Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Coyotes on November 11, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Filip Forsberg, Nick Schmaltz and others in the Nashville Predators-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors (14 total points), having put up four goals and 10 assists.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Ryan O'Reilly has 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring seven goals and adding four assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
Thomas Novak Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Thomas Novak's season total of 10 points has come from six goals and four assists.
Novak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Schmaltz's 13 points are important for Arizona. He has four goals and nine assists in 13 games.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Clayton Keller has scored 12 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and seven assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
