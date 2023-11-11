Predators vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 11
The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) bring a three-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Nashville Predators (5-8) on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.
In the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 while scoring 29 total goals (10 power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have conceded 31 goals.
Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Predators vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Coyotes 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators are 5-8 overall and 1-0-1 in overtime games.
- Nashville is 1-2-0 (two points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Predators registered only one goal, they lost.
- Nashville has lost all five games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Predators are 5-2-0 in the seven games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 10 points).
- In the three games when Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.
- In the seven games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-4-0 to record four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|23rd
|2.85
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|17th
|18th
|3.23
|Goals Allowed
|2.85
|10th
|23rd
|29.5
|Shots
|28.4
|25th
|18th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|15th
|20.37%
|Power Play %
|27.45%
|6th
|31st
|69.77%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.51%
|21st
Predators vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
