Here's a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (5-8), which currently has three players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Lower Body Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 37 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

It has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -5.

Coyotes Season Insights

With 40 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 16th-ranked offense.

Arizona concedes 2.8 goals per game (37 total), which ranks 13th in the league.

They have the 11th-ranked goal differential in the league at +3.

Predators vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-155) Coyotes (+125) 6

