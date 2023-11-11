Oklahoma State vs. UCF Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
In the matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCF Knights on Saturday, November 11 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Cowboys to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Oklahoma State vs. UCF Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|Under (65.5)
|Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24
Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)
- The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.
- The Cowboys' record against the spread is 6-2-0.
- Oklahoma State has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Out of eight Cowboys games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
- Oklahoma State games this season have posted an average total of 51.3, which is 14.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.
UCF Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Knights based on the moneyline is 46.5%.
- The Knights have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- UCF is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.
- The teams have hit the over in six of the Knights' nine games with a set total.
- The average point total for the UCF this year is 6.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Cowboys vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Oklahoma State
|30.7
|24.3
|29.0
|22.7
|34.0
|27.7
|UCF
|32.8
|29.4
|41.8
|24.3
|25.6
|33.6
