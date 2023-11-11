The two matches today in the Nitto ATP Finals round robin include No. 4-ranked Jannik Sinner squaring off against No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Nitto ATP Finals Info

Tournament: Nitto ATP Finals

Nitto ATP Finals Round: Round Robin

Round Robin Date: November 12

November 12 TV:

Venue: Pala Alpitour

Pala Alpitour Location: Turin, Italy

Turin, Italy Court Surface: Hard

Who will win the Nitto ATP Finals?

Name Odds to Win Odds Rank Novak Djokovic +125 1st Carlos Alcaraz +400 2nd Jannik Sinner +500 3rd Daniil Medvedev +650 4th Stefanos Tsitsipas +1200 5th Alexander Zverev +1400 6th Andrey Rublev +1400 6th Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +2000 8th

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Jannik Sinner vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round Robin 8:30 AM ET Sinner (-250) Tsitsipas (+190) Novak Djokovic vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round Robin 3:00 PM ET Djokovic (-550) Rune (+375)

