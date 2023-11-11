South Dakota State, South Dakota, Week 11 MVFC Football Power Rankings
Looking for an updated view of the MVFC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
MVFC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. South Dakota State
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 1st
- Last Game: W 33-16 vs North Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Youngstown State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. South Dakota
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 6th
- Last Game: W 14-7 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: North Dakota
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Dakota State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 12th
- Last Game: L 33-16 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Southern Illinois
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 5th
- Last Game: L 14-7 vs South Dakota
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ North Dakota State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Youngstown State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 37th
- Last Game: W 19-7 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: South Dakota State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Northern Iowa
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 14th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: W 50-6 vs Western Illinois
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. North Dakota
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 45-31 vs Murray State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ South Dakota
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Illinois State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 33rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th
- Last Game: W 36-35 vs Missouri State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 27th
- Last Game: L 36-35 vs Illinois State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Northern Iowa
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Murray State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: L 45-31 vs North Dakota
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Illinois State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Indiana State
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 19-7 vs Youngstown State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Western Illinois
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 4th
- Last Game: L 50-6 vs Northern Iowa
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Indiana State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
