Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech November 11 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) meet the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)
- Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Utah Tech Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Pope: 13.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Gooden: 17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Tanner Christensen: 9.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacob Nicolds: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Frank Staine: 7.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|Utah Tech AVG
|Utah Tech Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|75.6
|82nd
|184th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|273rd
|117th
|32.6
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|13.2
|163rd
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|14.7
|347th
