The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Jacksonville State went 9-5 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trailblazers ranked 183rd.

Last year, the Gamecocks scored 69.9 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 73.3 the Trailblazers allowed.

Jacksonville State went 8-2 last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Jacksonville State scored 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did when playing on the road (65.6).

The Gamecocks surrendered 63.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.2).

Jacksonville State averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule