How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) face the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Utah Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks made 43.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Trailblazers allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Jacksonville State went 9-5 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trailblazers ranked 183rd.
- Last year, the Gamecocks scored 69.9 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 73.3 the Trailblazers allowed.
- Jacksonville State went 8-2 last season when scoring more than 73.3 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Jacksonville State scored 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did when playing on the road (65.6).
- The Gamecocks surrendered 63.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (75.2).
- Jacksonville State averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.7 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 36.4% three-point percentage).
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Brescia
|W 91-41
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
