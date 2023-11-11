The Houston Cougars (4-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Houston is totaling 381 yards per game on offense (74th in the FBS), and rank 108th defensively, yielding 415.8 yards allowed per game. With 25.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Cincinnati ranks 79th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 92nd, giving up 28.3 points per game.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Houston Cincinnati 381 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.3 (27th) 415.8 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (65th) 118 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.4 (5th) 263 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.9 (69th) 9 (22nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (95th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 2,302 yards, completing 65.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards (28.2 ypg) on 98 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 74 times for 350 yards (38.9 per game), scoring three times.

Sam Brown has hauled in 53 catches for 764 yards (84.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 35 passes for 435 yards (48.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden has compiled 38 receptions for 404 yards, an average of 44.9 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 1,818 yards on 155-of-255 passing with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has rushed for 756 yards on 138 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in 631 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Braden Smith has put together a 469-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 53 targets.

Chamon Metayer's 26 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

