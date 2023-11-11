Player prop bet options for Trae Young and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -143) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Young's 21.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 0.5 more than Saturday's assist over/under (9.5).

Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 19.5-point over/under set for Dejounte Murray on Saturday is 1.8 less than his season scoring average (21.3).

He collects 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Saturday's prop bet.

He has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -128)

The 12.5-point over/under for Jalen Johnson on Saturday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average.

His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Jimmy Butler's 16.5 points per game average is 8.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of nine is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 3.5 assists per game this season, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Butler's zero made three-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

