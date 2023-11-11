De'Andre Hunter NBA Player Preview vs. the Heat - November 11
De'Andre Hunter could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Miami Heat.
Let's look at Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Heat
- Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-111)
Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Heat conceded 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.
- Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, the Heat were sixth in the NBA in that category.
- The Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.6.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.1 makes per game.
De'Andre Hunter vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/6/2023
|36
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3/4/2023
|30
|17
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1/16/2023
|33
|15
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|11/27/2022
|35
|18
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
