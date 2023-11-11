The Clemson Tigers (5-4) face a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson ranks 58th in scoring offense (29 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (21.2 points allowed per game) this season. Georgia Tech ranks fifth-worst in total yards allowed per game on defense (453.7), but at least it has been excelling on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in total yards per contest (465.3).

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Statistics

Clemson Georgia Tech 402 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 465.3 (17th) 274.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.7 (124th) 159.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 242.3 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.2 (43rd) 16 (107th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has thrown for 2,056 yards (228.4 ypg) to lead Clemson, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has carried the ball 109 times for a team-high 625 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Will Shipley has collected 515 yards on 112 carries, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 33 catches for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 404 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool has been the target of 50 passes and hauled in 33 grabs for 357 yards, an average of 39.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,330 yards on 179-of-283 passing with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 545 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has run for 664 yards on 115 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Eric Singleton Jr. leads his squad with 552 receiving yards on 33 receptions with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has caught 37 passes and compiled 432 receiving yards (48 per game) with three touchdowns.

Dominick Blaylock has racked up 269 reciving yards (29.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Georgia Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.