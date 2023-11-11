Bogdan Bogdanovic will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

Last time out, which was on November 9, Bogdanovic posted 15 points and three steals in a 120-119 win versus the Magic.

Below we will look at Bogdanovic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-110)

Over 2.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-108)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat gave up 109.8 points per game last season, second in the NBA.

The Heat gave up 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat were 14th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.6 per contest.

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the league last season, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 24 12 2 2 2 0 1 3/4/2023 26 13 0 2 3 0 1 1/16/2023 31 8 1 5 2 0 2

