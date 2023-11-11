In a clash of SEC teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) will face off against the Auburn Tigers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Arkansas favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 48 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Arkansas (-3) 48.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

  • Auburn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Arkansas has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Razorbacks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.