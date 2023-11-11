In a clash of SEC teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) will face off against the Auburn Tigers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Arkansas favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network City: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Auburn Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 48 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-3) 48.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Auburn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Arkansas has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Razorbacks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

