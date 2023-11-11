Auburn vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
In a clash of SEC teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6) will face off against the Auburn Tigers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Arkansas favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 48 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arkansas vs. Auburn matchup.
Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|48
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-3)
|48.5
|-150
|+125
Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Auburn has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Arkansas has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Razorbacks have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
