The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Crimson Tide are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Alabama vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 10.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Kentucky has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the SEC +165 Bet $100 to win $165

