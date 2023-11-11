The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) square off against a fellow SEC foe when they visit the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Alabama has the 39th-ranked offense this season (31.9 points per game), and has been better on defense, ranking 19th-best with just 17.8 points allowed per game. Kentucky ranks 53rd in the FBS with 30 points per game on offense, and it ranks 43rd with 22.3 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Alabama Kentucky 382.2 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (99th) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.2 (39th) 162.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (87th) 219.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.2 (88th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 1,836 yards (204 ypg) on 114-of-176 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 297 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has 632 rushing yards on 136 carries with five touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 395 yards (43.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 537 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 37 targets) with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 420-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 passes on 47 targets.

Amari Niblack has hauled in 12 grabs for 218 yards, an average of 24.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has recored 1,905 passing yards, or 211.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has collected 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis has run for 903 yards on 148 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 227 yards and five touchdowns in the passing game.

Jutahn McClain has compiled 138 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has registered 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 462 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put together a 431-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 49 targets.

Barion Brown's 32 catches (on 64 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

