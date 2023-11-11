The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) hit the road for a SWAC clash against the Alabama State Hornets (5-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium.

Mississippi Valley State ranks second-worst in scoring offense (12 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 70th with 27.6 points allowed per contest. Alabama State has been dominant on defense, allowing just 16.5 points per game (sixth-best). On offense, it ranks 99th by racking up 19 points per game.

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

Alabama State vs. Mississippi Valley State Key Statistics

Alabama State Mississippi Valley State 293.8 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.1 (127th) 271.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.4 (5th) 123 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 73.6 (126th) 170.8 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.6 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart has thrown for 943 yards on 62.5% passing while recording five touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Won Howell, has carried the ball 81 times for 342 yards (42.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has compiled 248 yards on 64 carries with three touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson has collected 46 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 617 (77.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 47 times and has six touchdowns.

Isaiah Scott has 15 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 197 yards (24.6 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tyree Saunders' seven targets have resulted in seven receptions for 91 yards.

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has 932 yards passing for Mississippi Valley State, completing 62% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 281 yards on 74 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, DePhabian Fant has carried the ball 23 times for 255 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jaxson Davis' team-leading 275 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 27 targets) with one touchdown.

Kerrick Ross has put up a 193-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 23 passes on 27 targets.

Cobie Bates has a total of 187 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes.

