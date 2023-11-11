In the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Crimson Tide to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47) Alabama 31, Kentucky 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Crimson Tide have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Crimson Tide's record against the spread is 6-3-0.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Crimson Tide have played nine games this year and six of them have hit the over.

Alabama games average 52.1 total points per game this season, 5.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Kentucky is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this year.

Wildcats games have hit the over in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The average total in Kentucky games this year is 2.6 more points than the point total of 47 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crimson Tide vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.9 17.8 34 20 27.7 13.3 Kentucky 30 22.3 31.3 19.8 27.3 27.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.