The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) square off against a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Daytona Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Bethune-Cookman ranks 101st in the FCS with 18.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 70th in points allowed (361.2 points allowed per contest). Alabama A&M has been excelling on defense, allowing only 275.8 total yards per contest (12th-best). On offense, it ranks 46th by accumulating 376 total yards per game.

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Bethune-Cookman 376 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.9 (123rd) 275.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.2 (71st) 143.9 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 94.1 (120th) 232.1 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (112th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has racked up 1,149 yards on 59.7% passing while recording nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Donovan Eaglin is his team's leading rusher with 102 carries for 509 yards, or 56.6 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Ryan Morrow has piled up 393 yards (on 78 carries) with six touchdowns.

Cameron Young has totaled 42 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 411 (45.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has 25 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 386 yards (42.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jacolby Hewitt's 26 grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 385 yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has thrown for 544 yards (60.4 ypg) to lead Bethune-Cookman, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has 235 rushing yards on 66 carries with one touchdown.

Jaiden Bivens has piled up 129 yards on 36 carries.

Jaewan Boyd's leads his squad with 289 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 28 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has caught 30 passes for 263 yards (29.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Daveno Ellington's 21 grabs have turned into 194 yards.

