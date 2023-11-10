Randolph County High School will host W.S. Neal High School in 3A play on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

W.S. Neal vs. Randolph County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Wedowee, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Wadley, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Roanoke, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

Flomaton High School at Wellborn High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at T.R. Miller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Brewton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

