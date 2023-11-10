The UAB Blazers (0-1) go up against the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. It starts at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. UAB matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UAB vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB vs. Clemson Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAB put together a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 18 Tigers games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.