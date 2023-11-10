The Clemson Tigers (1-0) take on the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (40.5%).
  • UAB put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shot above 40.5% from the field.
  • The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.
  • The Blazers put up an average of 80.7 points per game last year, 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UAB went 22-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

  • UAB scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (78.3) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Blazers conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (74.6).
  • UAB made more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (36.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bradley L 73-71 Bartow Arena
11/10/2023 Clemson - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/16/2023 Alcorn State - Bartow Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center

