How to Watch UAB vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (1-0) take on the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- UTSA vs Minnesota (7:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Harvard vs Rice (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Memphis vs Missouri (9:00 PM ET | November 10)
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (40.5%).
- UAB put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shot above 40.5% from the field.
- The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.
- The Blazers put up an average of 80.7 points per game last year, 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UAB went 22-7.
UAB Home & Away Comparison
- UAB scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (78.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Blazers conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (74.6).
- UAB made more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (36.7%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bradley
|L 73-71
|Bartow Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
