The Clemson Tigers (1-0) take on the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (40.5%).

UAB put together a 21-6 straight up record in games it shot above 40.5% from the field.

The Tigers ranked 323rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.

The Blazers put up an average of 80.7 points per game last year, 12.8 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, UAB went 22-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison

UAB scored more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (78.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Blazers conceded 8.7 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than on the road (74.6).

UAB made more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (36%) than away (36.7%).

