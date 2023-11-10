The Troy Trojans (1-1) go up against the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.

Troy went 12-7 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Beavers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.

The Trojans put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 67 points last season, Troy went 14-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Troy scored 16 more points per game at home (81.7) than away (65.7).

At home, the Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).

At home, Troy drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Upcoming Schedule