How to Watch Troy vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (1-1) go up against the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Troy Stats Insights
- The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.
- Troy went 12-7 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Beavers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.
- The Trojans put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67 points last season, Troy went 14-5.
Troy Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Troy scored 16 more points per game at home (81.7) than away (65.7).
- At home, the Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).
- At home, Troy drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).
Troy Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Fort Lauderdale
|W 92-47
|Trojan Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Ohio
|L 88-70
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/10/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Reinhardt
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/20/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Trojan Arena
