The Troy Trojans (1-1) go up against the Oregon State Beavers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Troy vs. Oregon State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 42.7% the Beavers' opponents shot last season.
  • Troy went 12-7 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Beavers ranked 309th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.
  • The Trojans put up an average of 73.2 points per game last year, 6.2 more points than the 67 the Beavers gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67 points last season, Troy went 14-5.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Troy scored 16 more points per game at home (81.7) than away (65.7).
  • At home, the Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (68.1).
  • At home, Troy drained 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Fort Lauderdale W 92-47 Trojan Arena
11/8/2023 @ Ohio L 88-70 Convocation Center Ohio
11/10/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Reinhardt - Trojan Arena
11/20/2023 Sam Houston - Trojan Arena

