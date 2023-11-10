Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School will host St. Paul's Episcopal School on Friday, November 10 at 6:30 PM CT.

St. Paul's vs. Hillcrest-Tusc Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM CT

6:30 PM CT Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bay High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL

TUSCALOOSA , AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Davidson High School at Central-Phenix City High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET on November 10

7:20 PM ET on November 10 Location: Phenix City, AL

Phenix City, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10

6:55 PM CT on November 10 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Central High School of Clay County

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lineville, AL

Lineville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy