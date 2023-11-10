There is an exciting high school matchup -- Handley High School vs. St. Michael Catholic High School -- in Roanoke, AL on Friday, November 10, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

St. Michael vs. Handley Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Roanoke, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Wadley, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Wedowee, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Gulf Shores, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at Enterprise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Enterprise, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Spanish Fort High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spanish Fort, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

