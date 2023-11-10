In 5A play on Friday, November 10, Guntersville High School will host Springville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Springville vs. Guntersville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Moody High School at Scottsboro High School