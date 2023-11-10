The VCU Rams (0-1) and the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) play at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Samford vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

In Samford's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Against the spread, the Bulldogs were 14-12-0 last year.

VCU (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 2.2% less often than Samford (14-12-0) last season.

Samford vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 70.9 149.6 62.9 134.5 134.4 Samford 78.7 149.6 71.6 134.5 145.8

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 15.8 more points than the 62.9 the Rams allowed to opponents.

Samford put together a 14-10 ATS record and a 21-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.9 points.

Samford vs. VCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 12-19-0 Samford 14-12-0 16-10-0

Samford vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Samford 15-3 Home Record 13-3 8-3 Away Record 8-7 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.4 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

