The VCU Rams (0-1) play the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the VCU vs. Samford matchup.

Samford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Samford vs. VCU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Samford compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread twice last season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

VCU won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Rams and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.