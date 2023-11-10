The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) face the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Samford vs. VCU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
  • Samford compiled a 15-5 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 231st.
  • The Bulldogs scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 15.8 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Samford went 21-7.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

  • Samford scored more points at home (81.4 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.
  • The Bulldogs conceded 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.
  • At home, Samford made 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.0%) than away (35.4%).

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Purdue L 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/14/2023 Mississippi College - Pete Hanna Center
11/17/2023 South Carolina State - Pete Hanna Center

