How to Watch Samford vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) face the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Samford vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Belmont vs Furman (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- N.C. A&T vs UNC Greensboro (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Chattanooga vs Louisville (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Boston College vs Citadel (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.
- Samford compiled a 15-5 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 231st.
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 15.8 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Samford went 21-7.
Samford Home & Away Comparison
- Samford scored more points at home (81.4 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.
- The Bulldogs conceded 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.
- At home, Samford made 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.0%) than away (35.4%).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/14/2023
|Mississippi College
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
