The Samford Bulldogs (0-1) face the VCU Rams (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Samford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Rams' opponents shot last season.

Samford compiled a 15-5 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 231st.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 78.7 points per game last year, 15.8 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Samford went 21-7.

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Samford scored more points at home (81.4 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.

The Bulldogs conceded 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 on the road.

At home, Samford made 9.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (8.7). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.0%) than away (35.4%).

