Red Bay High School plays at Tuscaloosa Academy on Friday, November 10 at 6:30 PM CT, in 2A action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Red Bay vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: TUSCALOOSA , AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Paul's Episcopal School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Russellville High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Russellville, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

