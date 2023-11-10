Locust Fork High School will host North Sand Mountain High School in 2A action on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

North Sand Mtn. vs. Locust Fork Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Locust Fork, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at J B Pennington High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Geraldine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Moody High School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Haleyville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Haleyville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

