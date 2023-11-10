Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Keith Middle-High School vs. Georgiana School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Georgiana School will host Keith Middle-High School in a game between 1A teams.
Keith vs. Georgiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Butler County Games This Week
Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
